300 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop in Merced County led to the seizure of more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 5 near Highway 165 last Thursday, March 6.

K9 Shei alerted officers about the odor of narcotics, leading to a search of the truck.

Officers found about 350 pounds of processed black market marijuana and about $70,000 in cash.

The driver from Santa Rosa was arrested on several drug charges.