Merced family going all out with Halloween decorations at home

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're highlighting a North Valley home going all out for Halloween, covered in characters that go bump in the night.

Since 2016, the Avila family has continued to add to their Haunted House in Merced.

It has creepy animatronics, which kids can activate with the push of a button.

On Halloween day, you are invited to brave a haunted walk-through -- if you dare.

For the family, it's all about seeing children have fun while conquering their fears.

"It's so exciting," says Karina Avila. "Sometimes they get scared, and they scream but they laugh at the same time as they get scared."

The home is located at the intersection of M and 9th Streets.

A spooky light show starts at sunset and stops at 10 pm every night until Halloween.