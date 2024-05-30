Merced student ties for 7th place at Scripps National Spelling Bee

A student from Merced hopes to become the nation's top speller with his community cheering him on Thursday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tremendous run at the Scripps National Spelling Bee came to an end for a Merced student on Thursday night.

Saha, an eighth grader from Cruickshank Middle School , advanced to the finals after spelling 'daler' correctly in round seven.

He tells us he realized he had a shot at making it to the final round the moment he heard his last word.

"I was honestly I little nervous because I didn't really know how to spell the words of the spellers before me. I got my word, daler, and it was a word I knew and it was like, 'This is it I'm going to the finals,'" recalled Saha.

He says he enjoys spelling and was looking forward to his teachers and friends tuning in.

Saha tied for 7th after hearing the bell for misspelling the word 'desmotrope' in the finals.

Receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, the judges congratulated him for a job well done and making it this far in the competition.

