Messy problem: Used toilet paper found in Yosemite National Park near Rancheria Falls

Rangers also ask that you please not bury toilet paper because it's easily exposed by weather and erosion.

The park shared images of used toilet paper near Rancheria Falls. Rangers say it's becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

The park shared images of used toilet paper near Rancheria Falls. Rangers say it's becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

The park shared images of used toilet paper near Rancheria Falls. Rangers say it's becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

The park shared images of used toilet paper near Rancheria Falls. Rangers say it's becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is known around the world for its majestic wilderness, stunning vistas and beautiful waterfalls.

But now, park rangers are trying to keep the popular tourist destination from becoming known for something else.

The park shared images of used toilet paper near Rancheria Falls. Rangers say it's becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

They're asking if you bring toilet paper on your trips, please pack it out.

You can stash it in a sealable plastic baggie.

Rangers also ask that you please not bury toilet paper because it's easily exposed by weather and erosion, and can take up to three years to decompose.

Wildlife experts say when we all have respect for the natural world, we can enjoy our national parks for years to come.