Mexican drug cartel leader known as 'James Bond' extradited to New York

NEW YORK -- An alleged Mexican drug cartel leader was extradited to the Unites States over the weekend, according to federal prosecutors.

Jesús Ricardo Patrón Sánchez was allegedly the leader of Mexico's H-2 drug cartel.

His nicknames included "Diabolic," "James Bond" and "Xmen." He allegedly sat atop a "brutally violent" narcotics trafficking enterprise "that flooded American streets with dangerous drugs," federal prosecutors said Monday.

Sánchez, 39, was arrested in Mexico in 2019. Over the weekend he pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn federal court to drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering charges.

H-2 is based in Nayarit and Sinaloa and is an outgrowth of the Sinaloa cartel.

It had numerous distribution cells in the United States, including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Ohio, Minnesota, North Carolina and New York.

According to the DEA, H-2 distributed, on a monthly basis, hundreds of kilograms of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and thousands of kilograms of marijuana into the United States and earned millions of dollars in illegal proceeds in return.

"To control its territory and further the organization's goals, the H-2 drug trafficking organization corruptly bribed public officials in Mexico, including members of Mexican law enforcement. The H-2 also employed firearms to further its drug trafficking activities, including to carry out numerous murders in Mexico," according to court papers.

The judge ordered Sanchez held without bail pending trial.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

