'Violent conduct': Miami Dolphins speak out after Tyreek Hill handcuffed on ground in traffic stop

The NFL star was detained outside of Hard Rock Stadium before his game Sunday.

A police officer dragged Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill out of his car and forced him to the ground before Sunday's game, body camera video shows.

MIAMI -- The NFL's Miami Dolphins franchise spoke out Monday night about the traffic stop by police officers where wide receiver Tyreek Hill was removed from his vehicle, placed on the ground and handcuffed before Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In its statement, the organization said it was "saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed toward" Hill on Sunday, urging "swift and strong action against the officers" involved in the incident.

Hill was detained and handcuffed on the ground after being pulled over as he was driving up to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday around 10:20 a.m. ET.

"It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players," the Dolphins' organization said.

The statement from the team follows the release of officer body camera footage of the incident by Miami-Dade Police on Monday night.

In the footage, which ABC News has reviewed, a motorcycle officer pulls over Hill and approaches the driver's side window. Hill rolls down the window and tells the officer to stop knocking on the window.

Hill then asks for his ticket and tells the officer he's going to be late before rolling the car window back up.

The officer then asks the wide receiver to roll the window down, and Hill cracks it open a little. The officer then tells Hill, "Get out of the car right now. We're not playing this game."

When Hill opens the door, the newly released footage shows the officer grabbing Hill's hand and putting it behind Hill's head. The officer then appears to drag Hill out of the car.

The videos then shows the officer putting Hill's face down on the ground with two other officers assisting. One officer has his knee on Hill's back until Hill is handcuffed, the videos show.

Approximately six minutes into the incident, body camera footage shows an assisting officer looking at Hill's ID. He can be heard saying, "You know who that is, right?"

The first officer said he didn't know and then was told Hill was one of the Dolphins' star players.

In a statement from Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, describing the incident, Collins said Hill "had his window rolled down and that officer then demanded Mr. Hill out of the vehicle even after Mr. Hill complied with that officer's request to keep his window down."

Collins said in his statement, "Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers." He went on to call the officers' actions "excessive" and said they were exploring all legal remedies.

"We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking," he added.

When asked about the incident after the game, Hill told reporters, "I wasn't disrespectful... because my mom didn't raise me that way, didn't curse, none of that."

South Florida Police Benevolent Association president Steadman Stahl released a statement Monday saying Hill's refusal to cooperate with officers led to his detainment.

"He was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger," Stahl said. "Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs."

Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement along with the body camera footage Monday that the "department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter."

"We will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process," Daniels said.

Daniels also said one of the officers involved was placed on "administrative duty."