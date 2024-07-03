VIDEO: Officer goes on baby formula hunt to help mother feed newborn baby

The Miami Township Police Department posted the video of the officer helping a mother.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A police officer in Ohio went out of his way to help the mother of a one-week-old baby, video shows.

Miami Township Corporal Hunter Willoughby received a call from a mother around 3 a.m. saying she couldn't feed her baby, according to Chief Mike Mills.

Willoughby rushed his way to a local store, which was closed, to try to help the mother in need.

"There is a mom," he said in the video speaking to an employee. "She said her milk dried up and she can't find anywhere to buy formula."

The employee agrees to help him, but he needed some guidance on the items.

"What the heck's the difference?" the officer said while holding different brands of baby formula.

"Does she have a bottle?" the employee said.

"Good thinking."

Cpl. Willoughby bought the formula and bottles with his own money. He refused to accept any payment from the mother.

