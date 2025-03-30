'Mid-Century Modern' brings friendship, fun and lots of laughs to Hulu

Hulu's newest sitcom is being likened to the iconic "Golden Girls."

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's newest sitcom "Mid-Century Modern" is being likened to the iconic "Golden Girls."

Instead of four women living together in Miami, this one's about three gay men living together in Palm Springs.

Plus, there is a fourth person to help deliver the laughter: the late, great Linda Lavin, who plays the mom to Nathan Lane's character.

Sadly, Lavin died during production, and her death hit the cast hard.

"This was an extraordinary actress who could do comedy or drama equally well, and if you ever saw her on stage live, you saw how remarkable she was," said Lane.

Lane said some of the comedy in "Mid-Century Modern" asks you to do a little tap dancing along the edge.

"Because it's on Hulu, we have a lot more freedom in terms of language and situation, and so we can be a little more outrageous than you can be on a network show," he said.

Along with Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham is also part of the fun.

He said he's always been able to "act" by using his face.

"Well, my mother used to call me Lon Chaney when I was a baby, because I was a man of a thousand faces," said Graham.

Bomer said the new comedy series pushes things, and that's fun for the cast.

"This is not the multi-cam that your parents grew up on," he said. "We are talking about very adult things. They're very real relationships that can drop into Norman Lear moments where we tackle heavier subjects, but we do it with a lot of laughs."

All 10 episodes of "Mid-Century Modern" are streaming now on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.