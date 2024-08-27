Military working dog reunited with handler after year apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A year of separation seemed like no time between a NAS Lemoore serviceman and his faithful canine.

Navy Master-at-Arms Carlos Aranda was reunited with Donnie.

The medically retired military working dog ran straight to his handler after a long trip from Norfolk, Virginia, where the canine served in explosives detection.

Donnie was paired with Aranda for years, and the team provided anti-terrorism protection.

When Donnie retired after a leg injury in July, Aranda wanted to give his partner a permanent home, but Donnie's medical expenses were a challenge.

The non-profit, "Paws of War" took care of all the veterinary bills and now, Aranda can give Donnie the retirement he deserves.

"He (Donnie) really helped me become the handler I am today," Aranda said. "He really showed me the ropes. It's crazy to think about a dog doing that. He really taught me how to be a handler and really gave me the guidance in that way."

Aranda says he's looking forward to taking Donnie to his hometown of San Diego, introducing him to the beach and treating him to plenty of pup cups!

If you'd like to help support the mission of Paws of War, visit their website.

Volunteers and financial donations are always welcome.

