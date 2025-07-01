Missing man in Mariposa County is actually wanted by U.S. Marshall's

A missing man out of Mariposa County turns out to be a wanted fugitive.

A missing man out of Mariposa County turns out to be a wanted fugitive.

A missing man out of Mariposa County turns out to be a wanted fugitive.

A missing man out of Mariposa County turns out to be a wanted fugitive.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing man out of Mariposa County turns out to be a wanted fugitive.

Nathan Baptista was last seen on Friday when Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputies say he went on a dirt bike ride, possibly in the Midpines area.

Baptista told family members he was heading to ride near a mine and a tower but did not give exact location details.

Baptista was at first considered an "At Risk Missing Person," but further investigation revealed charges out of the U.S. Marshals Office, involving sexual assault.

He may be driving a white Chevrolet pick-up truck with a California license plate of 7B48533.

If you have any information on Nathan Baptista's location, contact the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.