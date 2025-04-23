Missing man's body found buried on Kingsburg property, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have uncovered the body of a man who was reported missing over five years ago in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the remains of Miguel Alonso Garcia were found on a property near 6th and Clarkson avenues on Tuesday.

Garcia was reported missing on September 11, 2020, after he was last seen two days earlier.

He was 30 years old at the time.

Deputies say they were following up on a tip that his body was buried on the property.

Crews used heavy machinery to dig through the dirt, unearthing the remains.

Anyone with information about Garcia's death is asked to call the sheriff's office at (559) 600-8217.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Valley Crimes Stoppers at 559-498-7867.