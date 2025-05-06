Missing Turlock woman found dead in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Turlock woman who was reported missing last week was found dead in Selma on Monday.

The Turlock Police Department says 44-year-old Kelsy Ramos was reported missing on Friday afternoon after she was last seen by family around 10 a.m.

Later that same day, officials say Ramos' vehicle was spotted just before 3:30 p.m. on Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

The search for Ramos ended Monday after Turlock police confirmed that her body had been found in Selma.

Her cause of death is still under investigation, but police say there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

