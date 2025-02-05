McConnell falls at Capitol, spotted in a wheelchair shortly after

Sen. Mitch McConnell took a fall on the steps in the Capitol today and was helped up by fellow senators.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines confirmed he assisted the 82-year-old former Republican leader in getting back onto his feet.
"I was right behind him and I helped him get back up, and he walked on his own power to lunch," Daines said.
McConnell attended the entirety of the GOP lunch, during which senators described him as being an "engaged" participant.
After the lunch, McConnell was escorted out by a swath of staffers, at least one of whom he appeared to be clutching onto for support.
"Senator McConnell is fine," a McConnell spokesperson said. "The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work."