Mobile home destroyed by fire in Porterville, cause under investigation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A late-night fire destroyed a mobile home in Tulare County.

The fire was first reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Schultz Terrace near the Tule River in Porterville.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames nearly consuming the home.

They worked quickly to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other mobile homes.

No one was found in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.