1 dead, 12 rescued from Cripple Creek mine tourist attraction, officials say

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- Twelve people have been rescued after several hours trapped underground after an equipment failure in a Colorado gold mine, officials said.

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group and that they became stuck near the bottom of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek around 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

The mine, which is about 1,000 feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

Officials said there were injuries, and two children were involved. One person died in that initial incident as well, officials said.

People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. KRDO

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, responded to the incident with heavy equipment. Just before 6:45 p.m. MDT, police said the elevator at the mine was working again and rescuers safely brought up all 12 people trapped underground.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement, saying, "

"I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort," Polis said. "The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine." I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident. I thank Teller County and Sheriff Mikesell and his team, as well as the other law enforcement and first responders from local and state government for their swift response and tireless efforts, including members of the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Thanks to this collaborative effort, each of these individuals will return home safely."

The last incident at the site was in 1986.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.