Mom shares son's hilarious 1st school photos: 'A family memory for us'

A California toddler's first school photos are going viral for the funniest reason.

Mom Keishaun Anderson shared her 2-year-old son's photos in a post on the social platform X, formerly called Twitter, where it's quickly gone viral with over 17 million views.

"(Y'all) my son took his first school pictures," Anderson wrote in the caption, alongside four snapshots of her son Arris with his black hoodie up, looking thoroughly displeased with the cherished rite of passage that is Picture Day.

Keishaun Anderson shared her son Arris' first school photos on social media and said she couldn't help but laugh at the boy's expressions. Shutterfly/Lifetouch

Anderson told "Good Morning America" Arris, who she described as "super outgoing," is usually a smiley and photogenic kid who loves attending preschool, where he's in his first year.

When she went to pick up her son at school after the photos were taken on Sept. 10, Anderson said the teacher was waiting for her with the photo printout.

"She had a paper in her hand and she just kind of held it close to her and started laughing," Anderson recalled. "And I was like, Wait, what's wrong? And when she handed me the pictures, I was lost for words."

Anderson said she couldn't help but laugh as well once she saw Arris' photos.

"He's made that face around me hundreds of times but he normally loves school and he's normally not really upset. So I was just so shocked that he did that, especially ... because just 30 minutes prior to that, we were in the car and I took pictures of him and he was smiling," she said.

Anderson, a hairstylist, said Arris may have been affected by another recent milestone - his first haircut.

"He had a lot of hair, but it was a bit much to manage and he did not like getting it done so he got his first haircut. And as you could assume how a child would feel, some days, he doesn't really like it," the mom of one said. "If he's more comfortable with his hood on, I'll let him do it. I just did not know he was going to keep the hood on for the photo."

In the end, Anderson said she doesn't regret how Arris' first school photos came out.

"I love the outcome of the pictures. It's going to be a family memory for us," she said. "These pictures are going to linger around forever. He's not going to be able to live it down."