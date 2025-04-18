More artists announced as 2025 Tequila Fest nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's almost time for Tequila Fest to make its return, and this summer, it's rapper Ludacris who will headline at Chukchansi Park.

Since we had organizers last on Live at 3, there have been even more artists and deals announced.

