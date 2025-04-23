Mosquito season is back in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the weather warms, mosquitoes are again buzzing across Central California, potentially carrying deadly viruses.

"They transmit West Nile virus and Saint Louis encephalitis virus in this area," the director of science and outreach for the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District, Katherine Ramirez, said.

The Fresno County Public Health Department says those viruses bring on flu-like symptoms and come back every summer.

"Fresno County did see three (West Nile) cases by July 2024 and one death by September 2024," FCPH health educator, Leticia Berber stated.

The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District, which catches mosquitoes for virus testing, says the insect only needs a teaspoon of water to develop.

"It can be in a dog dish, it can be in a flower pot saucer, yard drain," Ramirez explained.

Mosquitos thrive in environments with standing water, so you want to use repellent with DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus as the active ingredients on all exposed skin.

The district says now is the time to be proactive about keeping the insects away from you and your home.

"Light, loose clothing is also a good way to prevent bites and then just dump water sources," Ramirez advised.

Some mosquitoes are small enough to fit through your security screen door.

"Window screen mesh is small enough so we recommend residents use that as a gauge," Ramirez said.

The district offers free yard inspections to help people identify how to keep mosquitoes from coming around.

A common culprit is yard drains.

"Those holes are too large so mosquitoes can fit through there easily, so the only thing we can do is add a window screen under the cap," Ramirez explained.

You want to check the mesh monthly for holes or tears.

Homeowners may be tempted to spray their yards with a pesticide to keep mosquitoes away, but they can be expensive and the district says they may not be effective.

