Mother of 5 stabbed to death by boyfriend in Goshen, deputies say

The tragic death of 43-year-old Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Meza has left her loved ones in shock.

The tragic death of 43-year-old Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Meza has left her loved ones in shock.

The tragic death of 43-year-old Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Meza has left her loved ones in shock.

The tragic death of 43-year-old Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Meza has left her loved ones in shock.

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The tragic death of 43-year-old Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Meza in Goshen has left her loved ones in shock.

"She was beautiful, she was a young, vivacious, beautiful lady, friendly," said Irma Gonzalez, a friend and neighbor of Guadalupe.

She recalls watching Guadalupe going on family walks in the neighborhood, often with her sons.

"Lovely kids, happy-go-lucky children," Gonzalez said.

The victim, known by many as Lupe, was stabbed to death on Friday night inside the laundry room at her home on Juniper Road.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is her long-time boyfriend, 33-year-old Alfonso Fuentes Montes.

"When detectives arrived, they determined that the suspect had stabbed the victim over an argument and as a result, the victim died," said Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Clower.

Lupe and the suspect shared one young son together.

A GoFundMe page set up by Lupe's eldest son states she would do anything for her five boys.

They were ages 19, 17, 15, 13, and 5.

The four youngest were in the home at the time of the crime.

"This is a terrible situation when you have that many children whose lives have been completely uprooted and turned upside down. It definitely pulls the heartstrings of the investigators," expressed Lt. Clower.

Detectives say Child Protective Services has been involved in the placement of the minors, and family members have also offered to care for them.

Mental health professionals say the children of domestic violence victims often cope with situations like this for a lifetime.

The suspect is in custody, and the district attorney will be able to file charges after they receive and review the arrest report.

That should be completed by Tuesday at the latest.

TCSO says this continues to be an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

You can also contact the Family Services of Tulare County Domestic Violence Resource Hotline at (559) 732-5941.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.