Porterville mother accused of intentionally leaving children in hot car charged with murder

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville mother will now face murder charges in the death of her 1-year-old child.

Authorities say she left the infant, along with his 2-year-old brother, inside a hot car.

Prosecutors allege last month, 20-year-old Maya Hernandez left the boys in the car for two and a half hours while she had a cosmetic procedure done and never went to check on them.

1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez died, but his 2-year-old brother survived.

Hernandez is now being held on more than $1 million bond and is due back in court next week for arraignment.