Motorcyclist dies after being hit by truck in central Fresno, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck in central Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Maroa and Fedora avenues.

The motorcyclist, who officers say was a man in his 20s, was found by first responders in a nearby canal.

Police say he was in there for several minutes before officers were able to get him out.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The woman who was driving the pick-up truck is cooperating with police.

Detectives are trying to piece together what exactly led up to this deadly crash and are also working to determine if speed or alcohol are a factor in the crash.