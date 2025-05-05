Motorcyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck in central Fresno.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Bryce Tomlinson.

The crash happened around 9:30 pm Friday on Maroa and Fedora avenues.

Tomlinson was found by first responders in a nearby canal. Police say he was in there for several minutes before officers were able to get him out.

Tomlinson was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The woman who was driving the pick-up truck is cooperating with police.

Detectives are trying to piece together what exactly led up to this deadly crash and are also working to determine if speed or alcohol was a factor.