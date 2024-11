Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash with truck in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after crashing with a pick-up truck in Visalia.

It happened at Walnut Avenue and Demaree Street just after 6 pm Thursday.

Police have not yet said what may have led to the crash.

The roadway was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

An update on the rider's condition has not yet been released.