Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash in Visalia.

It happened before noon Tuesday on Mooney Boulevard and Main Street.

Police say a car and motorcycle crashed, seriously injuring the motorcycle rider.

That person remains hospitalized, and their condition has not been released.

The area was closed for a short time as officers began their investigation into the cause.