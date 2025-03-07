Murder charges dropped against man accused of murdering Visalia woman in 2024

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murder charges have been dropped against 60-year-old Lenny Sciacca, the man who was accused of murdering 40-year-old Nicole Kunz in 2024.

Back on February 15, 2024, Kunz's body was found inside a home in Madera County.

Prosecutors alleged that Sciacca shot Kunz five times and waited a day to report the shooting to law enforcement, presenting himself to them as another victim.

In a video, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said there was not enough evidence to take Sciacca to trial. Kunz's family has been notified.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led up to her death.