Mysterious 'bat sign' on Highway 180 in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road sign in Central Fresno is driving commuters a little "batty."

It's posted directly under an official arrow sign at the Highway 180 off-ramp at Fulton Street.

But no one seems to know what the bat-like symbol means.

An Action News crew spotted the sign, and an up-close look revealed markings on the back that don't appear to be homemade.

The bat sign is also firmly bolted in place.

We reached out to CalTrans for more information, but have not yet received a response.

