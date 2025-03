Name announced for new Sanger Unified middle school

A new middle school serving Sanger students from southeast Fresno now has a new name.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new middle school serving Sanger students from southeast Fresno now has a new name.

John F. Kennedy Middle School is located at the Educational Complex for Sanger West on Jensen and Fowler Avenues.

The name was presented to the school board at Tuesday night's meeting.

The district says it was working for months on the proposal.

The campus is set to open this August for 7th grade students only.

They have decided their mascot name is the Stingers.