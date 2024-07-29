9 injured in Naples, Florida restaurant roof collapse

9 people were injured, and 7 hospitalized, after a roof collapse at a restaurant in Naples, Florida called La Trattoria, fire officials said.

9 people were injured, and 7 hospitalized, after a roof collapse at a restaurant in Naples, Florida called La Trattoria, fire officials said.

9 people were injured, and 7 hospitalized, after a roof collapse at a restaurant in Naples, Florida called La Trattoria, fire officials said.

9 people were injured, and 7 hospitalized, after a roof collapse at a restaurant in Naples, Florida called La Trattoria, fire officials said.

NAPLES, Fla. -- Fire officials are investigating a restaurant in Naples, Florida, after part of the building collapsed while people were inside.

It happened at La Trattoria in downtown Naples around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire department said nine people were injured, and they're working to figure out the exact cause of the roof collapse.

SEE ALSO: Parents, daughter of gospel quartet 'The Nelons' among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Seven of those injured were taken to hospitals, fire officials said.

"It's not a very common thing, you know; it happens every now and then. Unfortunately, with the number of occupants in the building at the time, we ended up with nine patients injured. It's a lot," Fire Rescue Chief Corey Adamski told WBBH.

No neighboring buildings were affected, fire officials said.