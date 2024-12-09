Neighbors pull woman to safety after house catches fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- Five people are recovering at the hospital after a house caught fire in northwest Fresno Sunday evening.

Crews were called to Holland and Cecelia Avenues around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire, with people trapped inside.

Officials say they received reports that two neighbors were trying to rescue the victims.

When firefighters arrived, they found two patients outside on the lawn, with a Fresno Police officer assisting them.

Officials say a woman was in bed inside the house when the fire broke out. Neighbors broke her window and dragged her to safety.

The woman rescued, along with the two neighbors who rescued her and two Fresno Police officers, all went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews say there was a brief delay in reaching the house due to traffic issues.

In total, 32 firefighters were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.