90-year-old Navy veteran killed in Houston carjacking; $15,000 reward issued for information

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered days after Nelson Beckett's carjacking murder in the Lone Star Living parking lot in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas officials are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal carjacking of a 90-year-old veteran over the holiday weekend.

Nelson Beckett, who served in the Navy, was shot dead and run over by his own car on Saturday in Houston, according to police.

Houston patrol officers responded to an assault in progress at an independent living community on Saturday and found Beckett lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to Houston police.

Paramedics responded to the scene and the man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Beckett was in his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who assaulted him, according to police. The suspect shot Beckett and took his belongings before taking his vehicle and hitting him as he fled the scene, according to Houston police.

The vehicle was later recovered at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

"He was always an outgoing person until his very last day," Nelson Beckett's son, Tim Beckett, told Houston ABC station KTRK. "We'll miss him."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person involved in Beckett's murder. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering an additional $5,000.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time," Abbott said in a statement.

"I encourage anyone with information relating to this terrible crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation's military, and with the public's help we will capture the murderer and put them behind bars," Abbott said.

Houston police are asking anyone with information to contact its homicide department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.