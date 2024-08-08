New animal shelter now open in Porterville

Residents are celebrating the grand opening of a brand-new animal shelter in Porterville.

For the last eight and a half years, the city has been working to relocate its shelter, which used to be near Lindsay.

People had to drive some 20 to 25 minutes to get there.

The new location in a former bank building is on D Street, right next to the Porterville Police Department.

"This has state-of-the-art technology, including soundproof glass and air circulation for the animals," says Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow. "The temperature is controlled, so the comfort of the animals is a lot better than our last facility."

The new center can also accommodate up to 120 animals for adoption and care.

