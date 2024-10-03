Don't know what to watch? New app is using AI to recommend shows and movies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you find yourself scrolling through your TV apps to find something to watch, the developers of an app think they can help.

Vanessa Vasconcelos caught up with Gatsby Frimpong, the co-founder and CEO of the Gatsby TV app. The app harnesses the power of AI to recommend shows and movies just for you.

If you know the show you want to watch, it can help you find where you can rent, buy, or stream it for free. If you're looking for a new show, it has recommendations, including ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.

The more you search, the better it gets to know what you like.

The company says the big difference between their product and other built-in search engines is that they are not trying to keep you from leaving that one app.

You can check out more about the app at the company's website.