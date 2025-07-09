New CDC study shows 1 in 3 teens are prediabetic

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health leaders are sounding the alarm.

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that about 8.4 million U.S. teens were prediabetic in 2023, which is nearly 33% of the U.S. adolescent population.

"It is a sedentary lifestyle and just physical inactivity is what is causing these numbers to be so high," said Dr. Rishika Sharma, a Visalia pediatrician.

Prediabetes is not just a warning sign leading up to Type 2 diabetes, but also for other health problems, like heart disease and even stroke. There are several risk factors for prediabetes.

"Some of them are being overweight and obesity, your family history," said Dr. Sharma. "If you have a family history of type 2 diabetes, physical inactivity, race and ethnicity."

There are steps that teenagers can take to reduce their risks.

"Find the time to get your body moving and stay in shape," said Dr. Sharma. "Try to get at least 30 minutes and exercise on most days. Eat meals that emphasize fresh fruits, vegetables."

Getting a good night's rest and managing stress can also help. When it comes to improving health habits, Dr. Sharma says the focus should be on feeling good about yourself.

"You don't have to go by the books of 'I have to do this cardio' and 'I have to do all these fancy things to lose weight," said Dr. Sharma. "I think the tip for it is consistency. Your parents, everybody that you surround yourself with, they have to do this together."

Dr. Sharma says staying consistent with these tips will not only improve the quality of life but also get teens out of that prediabetic range.

