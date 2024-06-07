Torrence is accused of sexually assaulting the victim after locking her in his patrol car and driving her to an isolated location.

New charge towards former Sanger police officer accused of sexual assault

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Sanger police officer is facing a new charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

40-year-old J.D. Torrence was previously indicted in 2022 and charged with engaging in non-consensual sexual conduct while serving as a police officer.

The new indictment announced on Thursday adds a charge involving an additional victim.

Torrence is accused of sexually assaulting the victim after locking her in his patrol car and driving her to an isolated location.

If convicted, he faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.