New entrance to Fresno's Shinzen Garden with improved landscape

Many gathered to celebrate the garden's newly refreshed entrance. More than 100 new plants, shrubs and trees were planted around the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for a partnership that's preserving cultural heritage.

On Wednesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shinzen Garden inside Woodward Park.

Fresno City Councilmember Nick Richardson traveled to Japan when he was in the Marine Corps. and says it's an honor to have the unique cultural experience here in Fresno.

"I hope this new entrance can be a symbol of that welcoming spirit that we to look to replicate here," he said.

There will be a free garden tour on May 10 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Organizers will be hosting an in-depth explanation of the serene landscapes and cultural significance.