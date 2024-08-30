New evacuation order and warning issued as Coffee Pot Fire burns in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More evacuation orders have been issued as crews continue work to contain the Coffee Part Fire in Tulare County.

On Saturday, The Tulare County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the area South of the East Fork of the Kaweah River.

An evacuation warning has also been issued for the area along Mineral King Road east of the National Park Boundary.

This follows Friday's evacuation order for the area north of South Fork Drive east of Skyline Drive, south of Mineral King Road, and west of the Sequoia National Park boundary and warning for the area north of Case Mountain, northwest of the east fork of the Kaweah River, and east of Salt Creek.

You can view a detailed map of the latest evacuations by clicking here.

The fire was sparked by lightning on the morning of Saturday, August 3.

Since then, the fire has grown to 7,526 acres and is 11% contained.