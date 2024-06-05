New gym opening in Visalia with raffle for free memberships

A gym known for having the blueprint to fitness success in Visalia, Tulare and Clovis is expanding its reach, launching XYLUX.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- After launching Blueprint in 2018, CEO Gil Vasquez and his team are making sure the brand is evolving with its clients.

The High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes under the signature blue lights aren't the only way members can achieve their fitness goals now.

XYLUX off of Fairway and Caldwell in Visalia will now be all-encompassing catering to all fitness levels.

"You come in, we treat you like a client, we know your name," Vasquez said. "There's exercises up on the screen that we can work through that."

Get a more tailored experience with coaching programs.

"We can prescribe how many times they should be doing group training, how many times a week they should be working out, what they should be doing and then upstairs recovery," Vasquez said. "If you should be using the sauna for whatever reason, the cold plunge or the sleeves."

Book an up to 90-minute gym session ahead of your visit.

"If you don't come in, you will get a text or a call," Vasquez said.

Reservations don't only add a sense of accountability. It limits the amount of people in the gym at a time.

"There's nothing worse than going to a gym, having a workout you want to do and there's too many people," Vasquez said.

Membership tiers vary but ahead of the grand opening, you can take advantage of discounted prices, including an all-access membership.

"Doing something like this allows us to help more people, where the group stuff only appeals to a certain type of person," Vasquez said.

The XYLUX grand opening in Visalia is June 14. They'll be raffling off free memberships and a number of prizes.

You can enter to win at their website.

