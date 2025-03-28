New owners of Hanford's Superior Dairy revealed after multi-million dollar sale

A well-known South Valley family is excited to carry on the tradition of a beloved ice cream shop in Hanford.

A well-known South Valley family is excited to carry on the tradition of a beloved ice cream shop in Hanford.

A well-known South Valley family is excited to carry on the tradition of a beloved ice cream shop in Hanford.

A well-known South Valley family is excited to carry on the tradition of a beloved ice cream shop in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A well-known South Valley family is excited to carry on the tradition of a beloved ice cream shop in Hanford.

Earlier this week, a real estate agent confirmed with Action News that 'Superior Dairy' in Hanford has been sold for $2.3 million.

On Thursday, the city confirmed that the Zonneveld Family has purchased the iconic business.

They had reportedly been interested in acquiring it even before it hit the market in October of last year, following the retirement of the previous owner, Tim Jones.

The family says they are excited to share their vision for the future as plans continue to develop.

