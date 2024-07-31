New Poke restaurant opens in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the spaces of an old Bitwise building in Downtown Fresno has welcomed a new restaurant.

"Aha Ahi" at the State Center Warehouse on R Street near Highway 41 opened on Monday.

The new business specializes in Poke Bowls -- a popular fresh fish dish native to Hawaii.

You can create custom bowls with raw seafood, fresh vegetables and rice.

"We don't like to compromise the flavor of the ingredients, and the biggest thing we have to offer is just fantastic flavor, fantastic taste, just a bomb of flavor in your mouth," says manager Amy Vazquez.

The owner also runs another restaurant out of the same building.

