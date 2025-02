New reality series 'Muslim Matchmaker' now streaming on Hulu

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Muslim Matchmaker is streaming now on Hulu.

The unscripted reality show focuses on dating with intention by examining core beliefs.

On Tuesday, Action News spoke with the stars of the show, Hoda Abarahim, and Yasmin Elhady, about their mission to help Muslim singles find their lifelong partner.

