New shoes given to students at southeast Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of children in southeast Fresno will be showing off their new kicks.

The non profit "Shoes that Fit" handed out new shoes to all 575 students at Lane Elementary School on Thursday.

The organization partnered with a Fresno couple, Lou and Dena McMurrary, for the shoe delivery.

The donation went beyond Lane Elementary, with another 135 pairs of new shoes going to students at five other Fresno schools.

