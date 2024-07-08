New sneaker shop opens in Fresno's Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A great spot to get your sneakers opened up at Campus Pointe.

Kicks hosted its grand opening Sunday morning featuring a car show and beer garden.

There were giveaways all day with NFL gear, backpacks and of course, shoes.

It also included a ribbon cutting with the Fresno Metro Black Chamber.

Originally located in Fashion Fair, Kicks moved to its new store front in Campus Pointe and is hoping to appeal to families while also helping out local students.

"We are really here for the community, we do it for the people not just for ourselves or self-greed, so we have lots of student discounts, to be able to help out community out," said manager, Jada Heights.

The store also sells merchandise and backpacks.

You can also sell and trade your own sneakers.

