New study shows obesity rates increased worldwide

A study from The Lancet showed that from 1990 to 2021, rates of overweight and obesity went up worldwide.

A study from The Lancet showed that from 1990 to 2021, rates of overweight and obesity went up worldwide.

A study from The Lancet showed that from 1990 to 2021, rates of overweight and obesity went up worldwide.

A study from The Lancet showed that from 1990 to 2021, rates of overweight and obesity went up worldwide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Doctors are calling it a global health crisis.

"They're saying that if we don't do anything about it, this may be the next pandemic," said Dr. Reimarie Pineda, an Internal Medicine Doctor with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

A study from the Lancet showed that from 1990 to 2021, rates of overweight and obesity went up worldwide, with China, India, and the U.S. having the largest population of overweight or obese adults.

Dr. Pienda explains that obesity rates began to grow after World War II.

"There was a lot of need for our food to have a longer shelf life," said Dr. Pineda. "Our food industry was finding ways and putting chemicals in our food so that it will last longer."

Dr. Pineda says processed food is what's leading people to a more unhealthy weight. But changing how we eat, managing our stress and getting exercise can help in the fight against obesity

"What you want to think about is how many calories we're consuming," said Rhonda Murphy, a personal trainer. "In a perfect world, we're consuming 1500-2000 calories. By you exercising, you're just knocking down some of those calories."

Murphy said staying consistent when working out is key. According to the World Health Organization, adult obesity has doubled since 1990, while teenage obesity has quadrupled.

"Obesity in the past was not regarded as a chronic medical condition," said Dr. Pineda. "But we are more aware now in the medical community that it is like a chronic medical condition."

It's important to keep your body active. Taking small steps can help lead to creating a routine.

"It doesn't have to be a marathon," said Murphy. "The biggest thing is that you just have to get up, put your shoes on and do a little something every day."

When it comes to using weight loss drugs, health experts say it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.

"It's not the very foundation of how we can target obesity," said Dr. Pineda.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.