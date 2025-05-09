The CDFW did an assessment on state hatcheries to evaluate the impacts of climate change.

New upgrades coming to 2 fish hatcheries in Central Valley

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is improving 21 hatcheries to boost salmon and trout populations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New upgrades are coming to state fish hatcheries, including two in the Central Valley.

That includes the San Joaquin Hatchery in Friant and the Merced River Hatchery in Merced County.

The report found that about $28 million will be needed to upgrade the Merced River Hatchery