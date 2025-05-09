24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
New upgrades coming to 2 fish hatcheries in Central Valley

Friday, May 9, 2025 4:16PM
New upgrades coming to 2 fish hatcheries in Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New upgrades are coming to state fish hatcheries, including two in the Central Valley.

That includes the San Joaquin Hatchery in Friant and the Merced River Hatchery in Merced County.

The report found that about $28 million will be needed to upgrade the Merced River Hatchery

