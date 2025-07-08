Newly passed ordinance aims to crack down illegal dog breeding in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance for new dog licensing fees and breeding permits.

The ordinance is an attempt to crack down on illegal breeding. Once it goes into effect, dog breeders will need to pay $50 per dog to apply for a permit.

That fee will cover the mandatory background check by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

If you're approved, the breeding permit will then cost $2,000 per dog, per year.

Those who choose to breed without a permit can be fined $1,000 per animal that's sold.

A second violation within one year could result in jail time.

For other pet parents, animal licenses for dogs that are not spayed or neutered will cost $78 per year.

If your pet is spayed or neutered, it will only cost $4 per year.