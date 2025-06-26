Newly renovated Zumwalt Park now open to the public in Tulare

In the heart of Tulare, one of the city's largest projects of the year is now complete.

In the heart of Tulare, one of the city's largest projects of the year is now complete.

In the heart of Tulare, one of the city's largest projects of the year is now complete.

In the heart of Tulare, one of the city's largest projects of the year is now complete.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the heart of Tulare, one of the city's largest projects of the year is now complete.

On Wednesday, families and kids got their first chance to enjoy the newly renovated Zumwalt Park.

"I've lived here for about 18 years, so we've seen it go from a not-so-great park to this, and it's really exciting to see something in the community for everybody to enjoy," says Tulare resident and business owner, Lisa Wilson.

Like many others, Lisa's grandkids ran through the splash pads, rode the zipline through the playground, and took a spin on the merry-go-round.

Tulare City Manager Marc Mondell says the park offers something for everyone.

"This morning we had free yoga in the park from 7 am-8 am, that's every Wednesday in June, July, and August. We're getting ready to have a free CrossFit course for citizens, and then we are talking about having line dance lessons here, " Mondell mentions. There are also free local talent concerts every Tuesday at 7 PM.

Funding for the $15M project came from a mix of COVID relief, taxpayer dollars, and sponsorships.

The Adventist Health Amphitheater at the park opened a bit earlier than the rest, and its concerts are already drawing crowds, helping to revitalize the area.

"Everyone downtown is slammed on concert nights, before and after the concert."

It even has the approval of a country music artist.

"Clay Walker came in after his performance, put his arm around me, and said, 'This is going to be the best venue in California. I can't wait till it's done, the audience was great.' and every artist since then has said that," says Todd Speelman, Owner of Spade Entertainment.

There are at least five Saturday concerts scheduled through the month of September, including this Saturday with Clint Black.

Tickets and more details can be found here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.