Trump administration could soon be forced to hand over LA military deployment records

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Trump administration could soon be forced to hand over documents, photos, and reports on military activity in Southern California, according to a federal judge's order issued on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco also gave state lawyers permission to question key officials, and Breyer may review how long the Guard stays under federal control.

This comes just days after California lost a court battle over a restraining order to regain control of the troops.