North Valley Congressional race remains tight as counties update results

The fight for Congress in the North Valley is still on the line, more than two and half weeks after polls closed.

The fight for Congress in the North Valley is still on the line, more than two and half weeks after polls closed.

The fight for Congress in the North Valley is still on the line, more than two and half weeks after polls closed.

The fight for Congress in the North Valley is still on the line, more than two and half weeks after polls closed.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fight for Congress in the North Valley is still on the line, more than two and half weeks after polls closed.

The country is waiting for results as officials count ballots in the rematch between Republican incumbent John Duarte and Democratic challenger Adam Gray.

"We still have a little less than 3,000 ballots to count here in Merced County," Registrar of Voters Mel Levey said.

"That consists mainly of about 2,000 conditional ballots that were cast mostly as same-day registration."

Levey wants every vote to count, but the process takes time.

"We actually have to check their documentation.

We have to check their residency to ensure that they're able to cast these ballots," he said.

Every vote could make a difference. Just 564 votes separated Duarte and Gray two years ago.

This time, the two campaigned for months, debated, and spent millions.

Each wanted to win by a larger margin, but this rematch appears even tighter.

"We think the remaining votes are probably provisionals and conditional ballots, and those have been breaking a little redder than the counties that they're in. So, we think we've got a good chance at winning this race," Duarte said.

Preparations for the new Congress are underway on Capitol Hill, and Duarte's team participated in the office lottery.

"We've picked out an office," he said.

"We're talking to our staff. We're going forward as though we're going to serve because we want to serve the district and the Central Valley families."

If Gray wins, he's already missed an important meeting as new lawmaker orientation was last week.

We asked Gray for an interview, but his team did not respond.

Now, the waiting game continues. Election officials in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin counties are up against the clock.

"I and my colleagues up and down the State certify on December 3," Levey said.

"That date is set by law. This year, we have no wiggle room. We have to certify on December 3."

The northern part of the Congressional district is poised to determine the outcome.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.