Northeast Fresno restaurant repeatedly targeted by vandals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Colorado Grill off Herndon and Blackstone in northeast Fresno tells Action News it is dealing with an ongoing problem with people breaking in.

The latest break-in happened early Sunday morning.

"We have a problem, especially at this location and especially in this intersection," said Haweed Jawad, co-owner of Colorado Grill.

Fresno Police confirms another incident happened in February, with Jawad saying it's happened at least four times this year.

The business had to replace a window and says over the years, it has become an ongoing issue. Jawad said some unhoused people in the area have contributed to the problem.

No arrests have been made.

"At this point, the investigation continues and our detectives will be doing follow ups to try to determine what happened and if any property was taken from the business," said Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega of the Fresno Police Department.

Colorado Grill said nothing was stolen, which adds to the frustration.

"They steal nothing. We have nothing that could be stolen from our stores. The only thing that is costing us a lot of money, is replacing the things they break," said Jawad.

The door is expected to cost at least $2,000 to repair. The owners are also fighting inflation as the cost of glass has gone up.

"We're hopeful this problem gets resolved and people in power do something about it," said Jawad.

In the meantime, the Fresno Police Department encourages businesses to keep a working alarm system and security cameras.

