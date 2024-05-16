Proposed apartment complex in northwest Fresno not moving forward

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A proposed four-story apartment complex in northwest Fresno will not move forward -- for now.

There were cheers from the audience at Wednesday night's Planning Commission meeting after a unanimous vote to uphold an appeal from neighbors.

Those opposed said the planned complex at Herndon and Prospect avenues would impact traffic, did not meet fire safety codes and would tower over other structures in the area.

The land was re-zoned in 2014 to urban neighborhood residential, and the Planning and Development Department argued the project complied with height requirements and could meet fire and parking codes.

Ultimately, the commission ruled due to significant growth over the last decade, increased traffic could be detrimental to the public.